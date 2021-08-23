Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $855,874.46 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE APP opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

