Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $855,874.46 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE APP opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
