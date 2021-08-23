Insider Selling: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CEO Sells 21,156 Shares of Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 20th, Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

