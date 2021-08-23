Insider Selling: ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Director Sells $226,083.50 in Stock

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 30.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 103,521.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

