Insider Buying: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Buys C$14,601.95 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,601.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,870.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 833 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,489.47.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

