Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $367,138.20 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

