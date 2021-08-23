Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Robin Watson acquired 69 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).
- On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.06. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.35.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
