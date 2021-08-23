Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robin Watson acquired 69 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.06. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.35.

WG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.