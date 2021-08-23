Insider Buying: Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Insider Buys 5,092 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) insider Graham Bird acquired 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £81,981.20 ($107,108.96).

Shares of Gresham House Strategic stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. Gresham House Strategic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,594.55. The firm has a market cap of £55.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 15.36 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. Gresham House Strategic’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

