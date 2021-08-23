Insider Buying: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,720. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

