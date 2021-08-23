Insider Buying: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,720. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
