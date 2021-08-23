Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.29. 12,937 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

