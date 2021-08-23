INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth $2,052,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.