Ink Protocol (XNK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $753,770.76 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.20 or 0.00813621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.