Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 51.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 223,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

