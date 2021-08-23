Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $74.22. 126,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

