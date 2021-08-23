Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after buying an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,995. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

