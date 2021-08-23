Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO remained flat at $$48.47 during trading on Monday. 189,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,440. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.