Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. 1,369,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,813,338. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

