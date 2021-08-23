Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 743.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 762.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

