Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.68.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.