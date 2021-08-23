Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.00

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 192.31 ($2.51), with a volume of 106287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.90 ($2.51).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.86. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Indivior news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Mark Stejbach bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,320 ($76,195.45). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,568 shares of company stock valued at $93,003,537.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

