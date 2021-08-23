indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce $11.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.26 million to $44.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.53 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

