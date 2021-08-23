Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

