IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Lowered to Neutral at National Alliance Securities

National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.35.

IMAC has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered IMAC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

