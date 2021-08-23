Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $425.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.50.

ILMN stock opened at $486.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

