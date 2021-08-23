iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILIAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of iliad stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. iliad has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $215.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

