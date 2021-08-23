IFP Advisors Inc Sells 875 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

