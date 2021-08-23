IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 82.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.