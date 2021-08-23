IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) Head-To-Head Comparison

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IAA alerts:

95.0% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IAA and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAA presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAA is more favorable than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

IAA has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.38 billion 5.04 $194.80 million $1.54 33.62 Renren $18.11 million 13.54 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 17.13% 266.73% 11.44% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IAA beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.