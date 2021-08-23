iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$73.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.83. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.54 and a twelve month high of C$75.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.