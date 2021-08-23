I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $220.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.00536190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.38 or 0.01175191 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,061,404 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.