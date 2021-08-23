HyperCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.82 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and $4.82 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,256.58 or 1.00192850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00044167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00548077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.00949490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.00357694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00074170 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004771 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.