Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $255,843.95

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $255,843.95 and $40,049.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00130289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00162186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,231.01 or 0.99801615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.92 or 0.01021546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.34 or 0.06745214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

