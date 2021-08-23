Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$31.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.67. 185,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.65. The company has a market cap of C$18.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.01%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

