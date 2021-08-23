Hxro (HXRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $426,327.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $123.11 million and approximately $426,327.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

