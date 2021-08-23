Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

