Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,700 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $119.67 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

