Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Jabil by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

