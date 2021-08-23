Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

