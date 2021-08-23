Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

