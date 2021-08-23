Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

