Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $204.22 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

