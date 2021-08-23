Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Hush has a market cap of $1.24 million and $641.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00333467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00144900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00157069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 197.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

