Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $50,266.82 or 1.00636754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $8.85 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00159952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,043.12 or 1.00188896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01003172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.06729408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

