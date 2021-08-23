Huntington National Bank Purchases 61 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $164.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

