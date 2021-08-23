Huntington National Bank Purchases 228 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.03 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

