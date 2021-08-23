Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.