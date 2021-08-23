Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLAB opened at $268.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.35 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

