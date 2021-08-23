Huntington National Bank Has $60,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

