Huntington National Bank Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 110.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.62. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

