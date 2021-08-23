Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $369.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

