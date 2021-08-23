Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 82.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

